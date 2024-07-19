We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Likely Small-Cap Sector ETF Winners In Light of Q2 Earnings
Small-cap stocks have rebounded recently after staging a lackluster performance in the past one year. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM - Free Report) has gained 9.5% past year (as of Jul 12, 2024) versus 24.6% gains in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ETF (SPY - Free Report) . But things are taking a turn for the better for the pint-sized stocks as talks of sooner-than-expected Fed rate cuts are doing rounds.
Now, it’s earnings time. Investors must be interested in knowing how the earnings picture is evolving for the small-cap segment. That would give investors a clear idea in assessing the future performance of the small-cap segment.
Projected Q4 Performance: S&P 600 Versus 500
Per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Jul 10, 2024, the S&P 500 earnings are projected to increase 8% in Q2 on 4.6% higher revenues. This increment in earnings will follow a 7.1% increase in Q1. Revenue growth in Q2 was 4.4%.
Looking at Q2 as a whole for the small-cap index, total earnings are expected to be down 2.9% from the same period last year on 5.9% higher revenues. This will follow 25.6% earnings decline in Q1. Revenue growth in Q1 was 1.2%. This shows that the earnings picture of the small-cap segment is also improving.
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few small-cap sector ETFs that have reported a better earnings and revenue growth rate in the second quarter earnings season.
Sector ETFs in Focus
Finance – Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE - Free Report)
The space is expected to report 53.3% earnings growth on revenue growth of 9.2% in the second quarter. The likely decline in Fed rates in the coming days is a plus for regional bank stocks as it would boost banks’ net interest margin.
Consumer Staples – Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC - Free Report)
The consumer staples sector generally acts as a safe haven amid political and economic turmoil. Stocks in these sectors generally outperform during periods of low-to-moderate economic growth and high uncertainty. Earnings are likely to be up 4.5% year over year on 12.9% higher revenues.
Construction — Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB - Free Report)
Upbeat activities in infrastructure and industrials sectors probably have made the sector a winner. Earnings are likely to be up 2.8% year over year on 5.1% higher revenues. About 50% of the holdings of the fund is invested in the small-cap stocks while 40% of the stocks fall in the mid-cap category.