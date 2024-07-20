Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Chipotle Mexican Grill (
CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) standing at $53.54, reflecting a +0.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.81%.
Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 16.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 24, 2024. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.93 billion, reflecting a 16.62% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $11.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.33% and +14.93%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 48.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.57.
It's also important to note that CMG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.13. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.9.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
