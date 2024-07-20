We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) reached $5.64, with a -1.91% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.
The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's stock has dropped by 5.74% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.85 million, down 43.88% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.11 per share and a revenue of $51.97 million, signifying shifts of +8.33% and +37.01%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Energy Fuels possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.