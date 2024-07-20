Modine (MOD) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

Modine (
MOD Quick Quote MOD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $107.17, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.81%.
The the stock of heating and cooling products maker has risen by 14.9% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.22% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Modine in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Modine to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.18%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $627.67 million, indicating a 0.85% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
MOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $2.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.15% and +6.88%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Modine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Modine is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, Modine is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.11. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.74.
It's also important to note that MOD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
