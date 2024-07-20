We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) standing at $76.47, reflecting a -0.1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.81%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Utilities sector's gain of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.15, reflecting a 11.65% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.97 billion, indicating a 24.41% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $17 billion, which would represent changes of +39% and +15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vistra Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.01% higher. Right now, Vistra Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.52.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.