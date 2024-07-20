We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) ending at $26.26, denoting a -0.08% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.37% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.86, showcasing a 16.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $42.2 billion, reflecting a 6.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $157.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.97% and +3.25%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for JD.com, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.44% upward. At present, JD.com, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.11, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
