Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) closed at $3.20, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.17% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0, signifying a 100% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $37.13 million, indicating a 26.98% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
BWEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $151.41 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -75% and -25.59%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.67. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.83 for its industry.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.