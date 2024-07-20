We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) standing at $2.84, reflecting a -0.7% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the lithium producer had gained 0.7% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.77% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 13, 2024.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.98% lower. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.