Valero Energy (VLO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

VLO Quick Quote VLO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $148.33, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.
Shares of the oil refiner have depreciated by 3.08% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.42% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 25, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.03, signifying a 43.89% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.78 billion, up 0.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.73 per share and revenue of $134.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -44.86% and -7.2%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 20.87% downward. As of now, Valero Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Valero Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.22.
Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 1.79 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.07.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
Valero Energy (VLO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
