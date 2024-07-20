We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sony (SONY) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know
Sony (SONY - Free Report) closed at $92.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.81%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics and media company had gained 15.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sony in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.08, showcasing a 15.63% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $17.42 billion, reflecting a 4.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.58 per share and revenue of $79.43 billion, which would represent changes of +2.57% and -5.84%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sony. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. Sony currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Sony's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.7. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.7.
Also, we should mention that SONY has a PEG ratio of 9.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 9.71 as of yesterday's close.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.