Tyson Foods (TSN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Tyson Foods (
TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) standing at $59.73, reflecting a -1.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 7.68% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tyson Foods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.61, indicating a 306.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.17 billion, showing a 0.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $52.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +94.78% and +0.03%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. As of now, Tyson Foods holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.17, so one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.46. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.46 at yesterday's closing price.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
