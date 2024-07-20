Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Louisiana-Pacific (
LPX Quick Quote LPX - Free Report) standing at $89.02, reflecting a +0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.
Shares of the home construction supplier witnessed a gain of 2.63% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 5.94% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.86, showcasing a 238.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $802.35 million, up 31.32% from the prior-year quarter.
LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.23 per share and revenue of $2.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.42% and +4.84%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.76% lower. Louisiana-Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.85.
Meanwhile, LPX's PEG ratio is currently 12.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. LPX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 9.68 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
