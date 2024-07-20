We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
The most recent trading session ended with Super Group (SGHC) Limited standing at $3.48, reflecting a -0.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $436.89 million, indicating a 5.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.35 per share and a revenue of $1.69 billion, representing changes of +775% and +8.8%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.03. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.61 of its industry.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.