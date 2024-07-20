We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) ending at $14.35, denoting a -1.71% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 3.62% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, down 19.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.89 million, down 7.17% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $144.14 million, which would represent changes of -7.48% and -2.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Gladstone Commercial holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.68.
Investors should also note that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
