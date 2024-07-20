We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.28, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.71% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.
Coming into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 7.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $492.96 million. These totals would mark changes of -20.13% and -12.08%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Dorian LPG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Dorian LPG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.95.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 53, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.