Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (
LSPD Quick Quote LSPD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $13.55, demonstrating a +0.37% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 1, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.07, marking an 800% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $258.34 million, up 23.55% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.32 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +100% and +20.51%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.91.
We can additionally observe that LSPD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $13.55, demonstrating a +0.37% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 1, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.07, marking an 800% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $258.34 million, up 23.55% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.32 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +100% and +20.51%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.91.
We can additionally observe that LSPD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.