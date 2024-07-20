Superior Group (SGC) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Superior Group (
SGC Quick Quote SGC - Free Report) ending at $19.78, denoting a -0.7% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.
Shares of the uniform maker witnessed a gain of 2.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Superior Group in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.10, indicating a 25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $136.6 million, indicating a 5.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
SGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $567.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.89% and +4.4%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Superior Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Superior Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.44. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.85.
It's also important to note that SGC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.64. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. SGC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
