Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $51.71, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.37% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.37, showcasing an 8.82% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.07 billion, indicating a 7.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.43 per share and a revenue of $4.24 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.49% and +9.55%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Copart, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Copart, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.03. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.03.
The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.