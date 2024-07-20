We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Trip.com (TCOM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Trip.com (TCOM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $45.36, indicating a +0.07% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the travel services company had lost 9.3% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Trip.com in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.79, reflecting a 12.86% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.79 billion, up 15.27% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.08 per share and a revenue of $7.3 billion, indicating changes of +12.41% and +17.23%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Trip.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Trip.com is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Trip.com's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.09.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.