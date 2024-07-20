We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know
Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $5.02, indicating a -0.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.81%.
The silver and gold miner's stock has dropped by 0.98% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Fortuna Silver Mines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.16, indicating a 1500% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 45.95% higher. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.52.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 175, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.