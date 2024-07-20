We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) reached $1.48, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.81%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 23.33% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.07, indicating a 41.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $46.55 million, indicating a 21.03% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.79 per share and a revenue of $196.51 million, demonstrating changes of -97.5% and +26.65%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.