B2Gold (BTG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, B2Gold (BTG - Free Report) reached $2.93, with a -1.68% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.81%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 12.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of B2Gold in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.08, signifying a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
BTG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.57% and -3.33%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for B2Gold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been an 8.06% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, B2Gold boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note B2Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.29 of its industry.
Meanwhile, BTG's PEG ratio is currently 0.44. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.77.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.