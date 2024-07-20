We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Ouster, Inc. (OUST - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $14.04, demonstrating a -1.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.71% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.81%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 40.02% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 13, 2024.
OUST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.34 per share and revenue of $92.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.26% and +10.71%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Ouster, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.