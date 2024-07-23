We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) closed at $2.50, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.58%.
The alternative energy company's stock has climbed by 4.36% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Plug Power in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.30, reflecting a 14.29% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $180.29 million, down 30.71% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.12 per share and a revenue of $916.93 million, representing changes of +51.3% and +2.87%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Plug Power. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Plug Power is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.