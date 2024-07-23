We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed at $150.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.
The company's stock has dropped by 1.06% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.77% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.
The upcoming earnings release of Airbnb, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 7.14% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.75 billion, indicating a 10.57% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.65 per share and a revenue of $11.25 billion, representing changes of -35.77% and +13.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.12% decrease. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.47, so one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that ABNB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.83. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.