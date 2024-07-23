Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, BOK Financial (BOKF - Free Report) reported revenue of $496.05 million, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.02, compared to $2.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $520.43 million, representing a surprise of -4.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BOK Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.8% versus 64.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance: $46.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.35 billion.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $298.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $296.47 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income (Total other operating revenue): $259.70 million versus $226.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $296.02 million compared to the $294.37 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for BOK Financial here>>>

Shares of BOK Financial have returned +17.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise