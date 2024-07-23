Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Agilysys (AGYS) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Agilysys (AGYS - Free Report) reported revenue of $63.51 million, up 13.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64.57 million, representing a surprise of -1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agilysys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Products: $9.87 million versus $11.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.7% change.
  • Net revenue- Subscription and maintenance: $38.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.
  • Net revenue- Professional services: $15.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.8%.
Shares of Agilysys have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

