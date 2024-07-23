Back to top

Nucor (NUE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Nucor (NUE - Free Report) reported $8.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.2%. EPS of $2.68 for the same period compares to $5.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.61 billion, representing a surprise of +6.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills: 4,617 KTon versus 4,616.45 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products: 1,074 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,031.21 KTon.
  • Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills: 1,051 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 981.92 $/Ton.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products: 265 KTon versus 249.81 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Piling: 158 KTon versus 106.48 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Tubular products: 214 KTon versus 217.89 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet: 2,869 KTon compared to the 2,482.57 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars: 2,005 KTon compared to the 1,346.8 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural: 512 KTon compared to the 405.63 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate: 448 KTon compared to the 400.27 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Sheet: 1,015 $/Ton compared to the 982.62 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Bars: 942 $/Ton versus 933.22 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Nucor have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

