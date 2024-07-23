Back to top

Compared to Estimates, IQVIA (IQV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, IQVIA Holdings (IQV - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.81 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.64, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion, representing a surprise of +0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how IQVIA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog: $30.60 million compared to the $30.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Technology & Analytics Solutions: $1.50 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
  • Revenues- Research & Development Solution: $2.15 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Revenues- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions: $172 million compared to the $174.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
  • Segment Profit- Technology & Analytics Solution: $361 million compared to the $366.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions: $9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.43 million.
  • Segment Profit- Research & Development Solutions: $493 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $491.58 million.
Shares of IQVIA have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

