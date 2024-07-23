Back to top

NXP (NXPI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) reported $3.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. EPS of $3.20 for the same period compares to $3.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion, representing a surprise of +0.04%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NXP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Automotive: $1.73 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.
  • Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other: $438 million versus $431.16 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.3% change.
  • Revenue- Industrial & IoT: $616 million versus $624.02 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Revenue- Mobile: $345 million compared to the $350.24 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.5% year over year.
Shares of NXP have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

