Zions' (ZION) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION - Free Report) gained 3.1% in the after-market session in response to better-than-expected second-quarter 2024 results. Adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. Moreover, the bottom line increased 9% from the year-ago quarter.
Results were primarily aided by lower provisions and higher net interest income (NII). Also, higher loans and deposits were other positives. However, a decline in non-interest income and a rise in adjusted non-interest expenses were major headwinds.
Results in the reported quarter included certain notable items. After considering it, net income attributable to its common shareholders (GAAP) was $190 million, rising 14.5% year over year. We had projected the metric to be $152.5 million.
Revenues Decline, Expenses Rise
Net revenues (tax equivalent) were $787 million, down marginally year over year. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $761.1 million.
NII was $597 million, rising 1%. The increase was mainly attributed to higher yields on securities. Likewise, net interest margin (NIM) expanded 6 basis points (bps) to 2.98%. Our estimates for NII and NIM were $581.7 million and 2.93%, respectively.
Non-interest income came in at $179 million, decreasing 5.3%. We had projected non-interest income to be $164.1 million.
Adjusted non-interest expenses increased 2.4% to $506 million. Our estimate for the metric was $509.5 million.
Adjusted efficiency ratio was 64.5%, up from 62.5% in the prior-year period. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a decrease in profitability.
As of Jun 30, 2024, net loans and leases held for investment were $57.7 billion, up marginally from the prior quarter. Total deposits were $73.8 billion, down marginally.
Credit Quality: Mixed Bag
The ratio of non-performing assets to loans and leases, as well as other real estate owned, expanded 16 bps year over year to 0.45%. In the reported quarter, the company recorded net loan and lease charge-offs of $15 million against $13 million loan and lease charge-offs in the prior-year quarter.
Provision for credit losses was $5 million in the reported quarter, down 89.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Capital Ratios Improve, Profitability Ratios Mixed Bag
Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.5% as of Jun 30, 2024, up from 8% at the end of the prior-year quarter. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.2% increased from 10.7%.
Further, as of Jun 30, 2024, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.6%, up from 10% in the prior-year period.
At the end of the second quarter, the return on average assets was 0.91%, up from 0.79% in the prior-year quarter. Return on average tangible common equity was 17.5%, down from 17.8% in the year-ago quarter.
Our Take
Zions’ decent balance sheet position, business-simplifying efforts and higher interest rates bode well for the future. However, persistently increasing operating expenses, high funding costs and uncertain macroeconomic outlook are concerns.
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Quote
Currently, Zions carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Ranked (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Banks
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 30 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported EPS of 35 cents.
HBAN’s results have reflected improvements in average loans and deposits. However, a fall in net interest income (NII) and elevated expenses were headwinds.
BankUnited, Inc.’s (BKU - Free Report) second-quarter 2024 quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported earnings of 78 cents.
Earnings were aided by an increase in deposits. However, lower net interest income (NII) and non-interest income, loan balance, along with higher expenses, were the undermining factors for BKU.