Compared to Estimates, PulteGroup (PHM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) reported $4.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. EPS of $3.58 for the same period compares to $3.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.48 billion, representing a surprise of +2.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PulteGroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Selling Price - Total: $549 versus $544.24 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net New Orders in Units - Total: 7,649 versus 8,434 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Active Communities: 934 versus 938 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Closings (units) - Total: 8,097 compared to the 8,022 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Unit Backlog - Total: 12,982 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 13,842.
  • Backlog Value - Total: $8.11 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.38 billion.
  • Net New Orders (Value) - Total: $4.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.64 billion.
  • Homebuilding- Home sale revenues: $4.45 billion versus $4.35 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
  • Revenues- Financial Services: $111.66 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $93.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
  • Revenues- Homebuilding: $4.49 billion versus $4.38 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
  • Homebuilding- Land sale revenues: $39.83 million compared to the $34.29 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Income / (loss) before income taxes- Homebuilding: $984.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $858.95 million.
Shares of PulteGroup have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

