Lockheed (LMT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) reported $18.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $7.11 for the same period compares to $6.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.45, the EPS surprise was +10.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lockheed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aeronautics: $7.28 billion compared to the $6.92 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems: $4.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
  • Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control: $3.10 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
  • Net sales- Space: $3.20 billion compared to the $3.18 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
  • Operating Profit- Aeronautics: $751 million versus $693.46 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Space: $346 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $303.05 million.
  • Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems: $495 million versus $458.54 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control: $450 million compared to the $370.33 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Lockheed have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

