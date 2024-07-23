Back to top

Image: Bigstock

A.O. Smith (AOS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

A.O. Smith (AOS - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $992.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was -0.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how A.O. Smith performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $790.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $761.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Inter-segment sales: -$11.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$9.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +96.5%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $244.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $239.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
  • Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- Corporate expense: -$15.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$15.72 million.
Shares of A.O. Smith have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

