Philip Morris (PM) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Philip Morris (PM - Free Report) reported $9.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $1.59 for the same period compares to $1.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.16 billion, representing a surprise of +3.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Philip Morris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units: 35.54 billion compared to the 34.74 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenues by Geography- Americas: $1.13 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +137.2%.
  • Net Revenues by Geography- Europe: $3.82 billion versus $3.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF: $1.67 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA: $2.77 billion compared to the $2.70 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Wellness and Healthcare: $80 million versus $76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Philip Morris here>>>

Shares of Philip Morris have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

