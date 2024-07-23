Back to top

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sherwin-Williams (SHW - Free Report) reported $6.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $3.70 for the same period compares to $3.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 billion, representing a surprise of -1.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paint Stores Group - Net New Stores: 19 compared to the 20 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group: 4,720 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,721.
  • Net sales- Paint Stores Group: $3.62 billion versus $3.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer Brands Group: $844.30 million versus $923.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.7% change.
  • Net sales- Performance Coatings Group: $1.81 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Administrative: $0.90 million versus $1.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change.
  • Income Before income tax- Paint Stores Group: $907.10 million versus $920.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Performance Coatings Group (PCG)- Adjusted segment profit: $350.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $326.79 million.
  • Consumer Brands Group (CBG)- Adjusted segment profit: $220.40 million compared to the $178.31 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

