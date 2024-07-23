We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Sherwin-Williams (SHW - Free Report) reported $6.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $3.70 for the same period compares to $3.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 billion, representing a surprise of -1.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.51.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Paint Stores Group - Net New Stores: 19 compared to the 20 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group: 4,720 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,721.
- Net sales- Paint Stores Group: $3.62 billion versus $3.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
- Net sales- Consumer Brands Group: $844.30 million versus $923.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.7% change.
- Net sales- Performance Coatings Group: $1.81 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
- Net sales- Administrative: $0.90 million versus $1.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change.
- Income Before income tax- Paint Stores Group: $907.10 million versus $920.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Performance Coatings Group (PCG)- Adjusted segment profit: $350.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $326.79 million.
- Consumer Brands Group (CBG)- Adjusted segment profit: $220.40 million compared to the $178.31 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.