See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Controladora Vuela (VLRS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2024, Controladora Vuela (VLRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $726 million, down 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $739.87 million, representing a surprise of -1.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +80.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Controladora Vuela performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Controladora Vuela here>>>
- Available Seat Miles (ASMs) - Total: $8.17 billion versus $8.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Fuel Expense: $224 million compared to the $226.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Fuel gallons accrued: 77.93 Mgal versus 77.24 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue Passenger Miles(RPMs) - Total: $6.99 billion compared to the $6.86 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Load factor - Total: 85.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.2%.
- Operating revenues- Passenger revenues- Fare: $349 million compared to the $357.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
Shares of Controladora Vuela have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.