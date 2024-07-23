Back to top

Controladora Vuela (VLRS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Controladora Vuela (VLRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $726 million, down 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $739.87 million, representing a surprise of -1.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +80.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Controladora Vuela performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Available Seat Miles (ASMs) - Total: $8.17 billion versus $8.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fuel Expense: $224 million compared to the $226.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Fuel gallons accrued: 77.93 Mgal versus 77.24 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue Passenger Miles(RPMs) - Total: $6.99 billion compared to the $6.86 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Load factor - Total: 85.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.2%.
  • Operating revenues- Passenger revenues- Fare: $349 million compared to the $357.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
Shares of Controladora Vuela have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

