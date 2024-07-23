Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Danaher (DHR) Q2 Earnings

Danaher (DHR - Free Report) reported $5.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.8%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $2.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.59 billion, representing a surprise of +2.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Danaher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Growth - Organic sales (Core): -3.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -5.6%.
  • Total sales- Diagnostics: $2.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
  • Total sales- Life Sciences: $1.77 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
  • Total sales- Biotechnology: $1.71 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
  • Operating profit- Life Sciences: $233 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $279.80 million.
  • Operating profit- Biotechnology: $462 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $422.95 million.
  • Operating profit- Other: -$83 million compared to the -$83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit- Diagnostics: $556 million versus $489.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Danaher have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

