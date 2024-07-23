Back to top

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO - Free Report) reported revenue of $109.69 million, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was -1.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Peoples Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $8.22 billion compared to the $8.32 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.2% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs as a percent of average total loans (annualized): 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 59.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61%.
  • Mortgage banking income: $0.24 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-interest income: $23.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.35 million.
Shares of Peoples Bancorp have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

