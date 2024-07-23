MSCI (
Compared to Estimates, MSCI (MSCI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
MSCI (MSCI - Free Report) reported $707.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%. EPS of $3.64 for the same period compares to $3.26 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $697.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.56, the EPS surprise was +2.25%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how MSCI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for MSCI here>>>
- Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions: $891.63 million compared to the $894.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions: $2.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.16 billion.
- Total Retention Rate: 94.8% versus 94.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate: $79.86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $81.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
- Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total: $163.28 million compared to the $155.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Analytics: $166 million compared to the $162.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets: $64.91 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $64.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72%.
- Operating Revenues- Index: $397.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $389.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
- Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring: $16.88 million versus $14.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28% change.
- Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees: $163.28 million versus $155.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change.
- Operating revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions: $217.03 million versus $220.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
Shares of MSCI have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.