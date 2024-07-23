Back to top

Paccar (PCAR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) reported $8.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $2.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.31 billion, representing a surprise of -0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Paccar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Truck deliveries - Total: 48,400 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 48,073.
  • Truck deliveries - Other: 8,200 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,083.
  • Truck deliveries - Europe: 11,500 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12,068.
  • Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada: 28,700 compared to the 28,922 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales and Revenues- Parts: $1.66 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
  • Sales and Revenues- Other: $20.20 million compared to the $14.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.6% year over year.
  • Sales and Revenues- Truck: $6.58 billion compared to the $6.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
  • Sales and Revenues- Financial Services: $509.80 million compared to the $496.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
  • Pretax Profit- Financial Services: $111.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $125.42 million.
  • Pretax Profit- Parts: $413.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $416.86 million.
  • Pretax Profit- Truck: $837.30 million versus $838.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Paccar here>>>

Shares of Paccar have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

