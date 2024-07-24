Back to top

Compared to Estimates, East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, East West Bancorp (EWBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $637.9 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.07, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $634.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.97, the EPS surprise was +5.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how East West Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $68.05 billion versus $68.45 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio: 34.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 35%.
  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans HFI: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 37.1% compared to the 37.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total capital ratio: 15.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.1%.
  • Tier 1 capital ratio: 13.7% compared to the 13.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Leverage ratio: 10.4% versus 10.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonaccrual loans: $165.88 million versus $135.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $196.28 million versus $148.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $553.23 million versus $556.64 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $84.67 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $78.14 million.
Shares of East West Bancorp have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

