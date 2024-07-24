We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Healthcare Mutual Funds for a Robust Portfolio
One of the best ways to safeguard investments is by parking money in the healthcare sector. This is because demand for healthcare services does not change with market conditions. Many pharmaceutical companies also pay out regular dividends.
Companies that consistently offer dividends are financially stable and generate a steady cash flow, irrespective of market conditions. Mutual funds are the perfect choice for investors looking to enter this sector since they possess the advantages of wide diversification and analytical insight.
Below, we share with you three healthcare mutual funds, namely Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (FPHAX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio (FSHCX - Free Report) and Vanguard Health Care Fund (VGHCX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio seeks capital appreciation. FPHAX invests most of its assets incompanies engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs of all kinds.
Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio fund has five-year annualized returns of 12.3%. As of the end of February 2024, FPHAX held 60 issues, with 24.2% of its assets invested in Eli Lilly & Co.
Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio seeks capital appreciation. FSHCX invests in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the ownership or management of hospitals, nursing homes, health maintenance organizations, and other companies specializing in the delivery of healthcare services.
Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio fund has five-year annualized returns of 1.1%. FSHCX has an expense ratio of 0.73%.
Vanguard Health Care Fund seeks long-term growth of capital and dividend income. VGHCX invests in common stocks of companies in a variety of segments of the healthcare industry. Its selections may include pharmaceutical firms, designers and manufacturers of medical equipment and supplies, operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and biotechnological researchers.
Vanguard Health Care Fund has five-year annualized returns of 5.3%. Jean M Hynes has been the fund manager of VGHCX since October 2008.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Healthcare mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of healthcare mutual funds.
