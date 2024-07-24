Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK - Free Report) is an integrated downstream energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 287.4% downward over the last 60 days.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB - Free Report) is a banking and financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 60 days.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR - Free Report) is a commercial real estate management trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 60 days.

