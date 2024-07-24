Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 24, 2024

  • Danaher Corporation’s ((DHR - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57.
  • Shares of General Motors Company ((GM - Free Report) ) fell 6.4% despite reporting an earnings and revenue beat on concerns that the automakers’ earnings potential has peaked.
  • Philip Morris International Inc.’s ((PM - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.2% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55.
  • Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ((ARE - Free Report) ) shares slid 3.5% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $766.7 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $776.3 million.

