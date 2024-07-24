Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NextEra (NEE) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.07 billion, down 17.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.96, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.29 billion, representing a surprise of -16.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NextEra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Florida Power & Light (FPL): $4.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%.
  • Operating Revenues- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER): $1.65 billion compared to the $2.39 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.6% year over year.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Florida Power & Light (FPL): $1.74 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate & Other: -$77 million compared to the -$91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER): $7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $868.79 million.
Shares of NextEra have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

