Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CME (CME) Q2 Earnings
For the quarter ended June 2024, CME Group (CME - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.53 billion, up 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.56, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.51.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX): 22,855 thousand compared to the 25,907.74 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average rate per contract - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.51 versus $0.49 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average rate per contract - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.64 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.65.
- Average rate per contract - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.80 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.78.
- Average rate per contract - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX): $1.35 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.35.
- Average rate per contract - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX): $1.36 versus $1.34 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX): 612 thousand versus 890.41 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average rate per contract (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.72 compared to the $0.72 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX): 11,273 thousand versus 12,939.2 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenues- Other: $107.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $100.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.6%.
- Revenues- Market data and information services: $175 million compared to the $172.53 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees: $1.25 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
Shares of CME have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.