Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Roper Technologies (ROP) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.72 billion, up 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.48, compared to $4.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.46, the EPS surprise was +0.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Roper Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Network Software & Systems: $364.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $369.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
  • Revenue- Technology Enabled Products: $420.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $432.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Revenue- Application Software: $931.80 million compared to the $929.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.
  • Operating Profit- Application Software: $251.10 million compared to the $247.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products: $146.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $144.15 million.
  • Operating Profit- Network Software & Systems: $159.10 million versus $164.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Roper Technologies here>>>

Shares of Roper Technologies have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

