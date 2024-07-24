Back to top

Image: Bigstock

KBR (KBR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, KBR Inc. (KBR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.86 billion, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion, representing a surprise of -1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KBR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total backlog: $16.82 billion versus $18.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Government Solutions: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Sustainable Technology Solutions: $458 million versus $447.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
Shares of KBR have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

