International Paper (IP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, International Paper (IP - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.73 billion, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +37.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how International Paper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Global Cellulose Fibers: $717 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $712.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
  • Net Sales- Industrial Packaging: $3.93 billion compared to the $3.98 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and Inter-segment: $86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%.
  • Operating Profit- Global Cellulose Fibers: $31 million compared to the $6.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Industrial Packaging: $291 million versus $257.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of International Paper have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

